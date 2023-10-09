Motorcyclists ride to support young man’s recovery after tragic accident

By Emma Owen

Click here for updates on this story

ALABASTER, Alabama (WVTM) — Motorcyclists hit the streets of Alabaster Sunday for a ride benefiting Bronson Britnell.

He’s facing a long road to recovery after a tragic accident in June.

“Bronson was accidentally shot in the back of the head,” his mother, Heidi Britnell, said. “I received a call at three in the morning that he was in critical condition and had been life-flighted to UAB and that it did not look good.”

Despite the grim outlook, Bronson did not stop fighting.

“We got an awesome neurosurgeon who believed differently,” Britnell said. “For him to survive, they had to do an emergency craniotomy, which allowed the brain to swell out versus down to his brain stem, and ever since then, we have just had faith that God will restore him and renew him.”

Britnell said her son is now smiling, talking, and even singing as he recovers.

Right now, Bronson uses a wheelchair, sleeps in a rented hospital bed and gets his meals through a feeding tube.

Today’s motorcycle ride fundraiser helps support his medical needs.

Joni Williams is married to a member of Unaltered MC, which helped put on the ride.

She said it’s important for the motorcycle club to support this family.

“We just want everybody to know that there are bike clubs out there that are willing to help stand up for people, support the community,” Williams said.

If you couldn’t make it out to today’s fundraiser, but would like to support this cause, Britnell has a page set up on GiveSendGo.

You can also follow Bronson’s recovery on Facebook.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.