Coconut Rhinocerous Beetle potentially impacting Wahiawa’s historic street

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB) knows few limits in Hawaii – including, potentially, renowned landmarks.

Micah Benavitz, President of the Wahiawa Community Business Association lives right near historic Royal Palm Drive – he says the Wahiawa neighborhood is feeling the effects of a growing problem.

Micah’s next-door neighbor found a CRB on his property. he put it in a jar, froze it , took a picture sent it to the Dept. of Agriculture – now it’s a waiting game when it comes to having the problem treated.

Benavitz said, “I talked to a bunch of the other neighbors in the community on Royal Palm Drive, they’ve told me they’ve also found coconut rhino beetles in their yard as well.”

“One of the biggest concerns that we have is the destruction of our beautiful landmark, Wahiawa’s Royal Palm Drive, that’s been around for almost 120 years”, said Benavitz.

The larva can potentially spread through mulch and compost.

CRB’s are widely considered an infestation, especially on Oahu.

Benavitz stated, “I’m concerned, there are only two arborists from what I understand, on Oahu, the problem is spreading to outer islands like Maui.”

Funds have been appropriated to combat the problem, but many areas including Wahiawa could have a lengthy wait before the problem’s treated.

The Hawaii DLNR is the recommended contact for questions or concerns involving coconut rhino beetles.

