Woman arrested for opening fire inside police department lobby

By Jay Kenney, Olivia Schueller, Rob Polansky and Dylan Fearon

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman was charged for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department on Thursday night, police said.

Police identified her as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise of Plainville.

Laprise was charged with criminal attempt at murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegally carrying firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol, criminal use of a weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegally possessing a large capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.”

She was scheduled to face a judge on Friday in New Britain. Her bond was set at $3 million.

According to Bristol police, Laprise entered the police station on North Main Street at 10:35 p.m., and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was unoccupied at the time.

Bullet-resistant glass stopped the rounds and officers who responded said they tried to negotiate with Laprise.

The suspect responded by continuing to fire toward the officers.

Police said the lobby’s bullet-resistant glass stopped the additional rounds.

They were able to take the suspect into custody through the use of a Taser moments later.

Officers detained Laprise and took her to a local hospital for evaluation. She was released from the hospital and back in the custody of Bristol police.

North Main Street was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened. The department’s lobby remained closed for repairs.

The incident came almost a year after three Bristol officers were ambushed at a home. Two of them, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were killed.

Channel 3 spoke to a mental health counselor in Bristol who helps officers.

“This is more prominent, more in your face because they’re doing it to the ones who protect you,” said Yajahira Mendez-Johnson of Bristol. “But we see the impact that is has on the cops on a daily basis.”

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Division and the Inspector General’s Office were called to handle the investigation into the incident that involved Laprise.

