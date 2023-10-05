Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning

By Web staff

LENEXA, Kansas (KCTV) — The Shawnee Mission School District community is devastated after one of their own died suddenly on Friday afternoon.

Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, was found dead in her home about 1:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Constance Street.

Kobin was 32 years old.

“This is devastating news for all of us, as she was a cherished member of the North family. As you can imagine, this will be an extremely difficult time for her family, as they process their grief,” the school district said.

Kobin’s family said on Wednesday that they were heartbroken.

Kenna loved life.

She loved teaching and coaching and was the light in whatever room she entered. She loved people and she followed a pattern of seeking out those who were outside the circle, seeking to lift and encourage everyone she met. She showed so many people what they could do, and the tributes that we’re seeing on social media from students and colleagues tell the story of her success.

Kenna had a positive mindset and asked questions like “why not?” and “how?” She was incredibly curious and traveled the world serving and learning. She was all about self-improvement and pushing herself for what was next and there wasn’t a problem she didn’t think she could solve.

She grew up with six older brothers and learned to be tough early on. She made a habit of running towards trouble, and was never one to shy away from conflict, confronting problems head on with a level head and a calm demeanor. She didn’t love conflict, but she excelled at managing it.

We’re having trouble imagining life without Kenna, but we know that she’s leaving a rich legacy and that provides a measure of comfort. We’re grateful for everyone who has reached out in support and request your faith, prayers and well wishes for Kenna’s wife, Katie, who is fighting for her life.

David White, Kenna Kobin’s family

Kenna’s wife Katie was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of Kobin’s death and Katie’s injuries were due to carbon monoxide exposure, first responders stated.

Two dogs and a cat also died from CO exposure. No foul play was suspected, police said.

The school district stated staff is on hand to help with anyone finding it difficult to handle the Kobin’s sudden passing.

“There is so much that does not make sense about this tragedy, but we can be here to support each other during this difficult time. Please let me know if you have any questions. This will be a difficult time for our community, but as always, we can be here to support each other.”

