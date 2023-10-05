Search for suspect continues after Cleveland County deputy shot in Garvin County

By Web staff

Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities continue their search for a 25-year-old man accused of shooting a Cleveland County deputy Wednesday morning in Garvin County.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman was injured when he was shot along Interstate 35 near Wynnewood. Steadman was taken to OU Medical Center, and the sheriff’s office said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting prompted a Blue Alert for Kameron Jenkins and a large search from several law enforcement agencies. Jenkins wasn’t found Wednesday, and a $6,000 reward was offered for anyone who has information leading to Jenkins’ arrest.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said people can call its Crime Stoppers line at 405-235-7300 or go to its website to submit any tips about Jenkins’ whereabouts.

An innocent bystander, Gwaun Frierson, was killed after being shot when gunfire was exchanged Wednesday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

11:35 a.m. Thursday Update: Game Wardens with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation are helping in the search for Kameron Jenkins, launching a bot to search the Washita River.

8:52 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5’s Cameron Sibert spoke with Wynnewood Mayor Keith Huitt about the manhunt and how his residents are feeling.

“Everybody is ready for this guy to be apprehended. Everybody is on edge about it,” Huitt said. “They are worried about bodily injury, for their families and their personal property. It’s an unusual situation for us to have a fugitive at large. It’s a tense situation, but everybody is handling it well, I think.”

7:45 a.m. Thursday Update: Wynnewood Public Schools will be on a soft lockdown Thursday while the search for the shooting suspect continues. Classes will resume as usual, but extra security measures will be in place.

