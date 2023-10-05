Parents concerned about slide safety at Waukee playground

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — A recent social media post questions the safety of the playground at Triumph Park in Waukee.

The post reads that a woman’s grandchild fell from the walkway to a slide at the playground at Triumph Park. The post adds the child is OK.

KCCI spoke to Brian Mitchell, who takes his granddaughter to the playground frequently.

“I did see a child fall through the blue one from about 15 feet up,” said Brian Mitchell, of Urbandale.

Mitchell said there are inherent risks at any playground.

“Oh yeah. I survived my childhood. And ours were more brutal,” Mitchell said.

A mother of four at the playground said the ultimate safety feature is the person who brings the child to the playground.

“Parents should definitely know what their kid is capable of,” said Brittany Shields.

There are safety signs on and around the playground, including a list of rules that ask adults to supervise their kids at all times.

“This placard gives an age recommendation. It also stresses the importance of adult supervision while kids are playing,” Matt Jermier with Waukee Parks and Recreation said.

Jermier said the playground at Triumph Park meets the safety standards required for playgrounds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.