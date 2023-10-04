Two juveniles arrested after LDS Church building is vandalized

By Kaitlyn Hart

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building was vandalized on Sunday afternoon with trash, broken televisions, feces and shattered glass left inside the building.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the church at 1860 Kearney St. around 1:10 pm. on Sunday, according to Lt. Bob Lasher. Church-goers walked into the meetinghouse and discovered broken televisions on the floor, shattered glass throughout the building, and ice melt, toilet paper and cleaning supplies thrown around the gym. Police say the vandals also defecated on the floor.

Officers located two juveniles who they say were responsible for the damage. The teens were taken into custody and released to their parents.

The total value of the damage is unknown.

Regular Sunday meetings were not held in the building due to general conference. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out out to church officials and will update this story when we receive a response.

