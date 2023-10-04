Skip to Content
Simone Biles wins another world championships gold medal as US women’s gymnastics team takes seventh successive title

Tom Weller/dpa/AP 04 Oct 23
Published 1:28 PM

Originally Published: 04 OCT 23 08:12 ET Updated: 04 OCT 23 16:05 ET By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Simone Biles won her first world championship gold medal since returning from her two-year hiatus away from gymnastics, playing a key role in a historic victory for the US in the women’s team final on Wednesday.

Biles’ impressive floor routine ensured the US won its seventh consecutive world title in the women’s team discipline at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

More to follow.

