Residents fight development in Harford County, council proposes bills

By Tommie Clark

Click here for updates on this story

BEL AIR, Maryland (WBAL) — Harford County residents voiced their concerns Monday over two controversial plans for developments in their neighborhoods. One involves a proposed apartment complex in Fallston.

Residents with blue hats and orange T-shirts lined South Bond Street outside Harford County Council chambers Monday.

“Mixing industry with residential living is a plan for disaster, and we’re trying to do something to prevent that,” Protect Perryman Peninsula representative Leigh Maddox said.

Protect Perryman Peninsula is a grassroots group that’s spent the past two years fighting against a 5.2 million square foot warehouse where they live. The council passed a 90-day moratorium on warehouse development there in April.

A new bill would limit the size of new distribution centers to 250,000 square feet in certain zoning districts and add new restrictions on large distribution center development.

Another bill relates to a controversial land development project. Over the summer, some residents from Fallston expressed concern over plans to build a mid-rise apartment complex on Mountain Road. They’re worried about an influx of traffic that the 100 units could bring to the area, among other concerns.

“It is our job as citizens to provide all the information of why this project doesn’t make sense. Like I said, the schools, the roadways, EMS, fire. There are so many issues going on. We want to protect and preserve our community,” Fallston community member Josh Koziol said.

The bill would eliminate apartments from the B3 zoning district in the future.

“It’s time to close all these loopholes that developers have been sneaking through and getting these projects pushed through for many, many years,” Koziol said.

County Council President Patrick Vincenti said the council is developing amendments to the bills which must be introduced and voted on by Oct. 10.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.