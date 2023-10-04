Mississippi welfare scandal sparks nationwide investigation into TANF funding

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON (WAPT) — As the investigation into Mississippi’s welfare scandal continues, Congress is asking for a federal investigation into the use of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding nationwide.

The request came last month in a letter from the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to the comptroller general. It’s in response to the July 12 hearing over the use of those funds, which included testimony from Mississippi Auditor Shad White.

The letter cites the millions of dollars in misused funds in Mississippi over a period of several years. That funding is part of a national TANF program that provides $16.5 billion to states to help families in need.

The committee believes the program needs to be better safeguarded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.