Man accused of stabbing 3 roommates in Hawaii Kai charged with attempted murder

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — The man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring three of his roommates in Hawaii Kai has now been charged for the crime.

Matthew Smith, 41, of Kalama Valley was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder.

Smith is accused of cutting or stabbing his roommates at their Hawaii Kai home on Ipuai Street over the weekend. The three men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. They have not been identified.

Smith fled the scene but was later found at Sandy Beach Park. According to Honolulu Police, Smith had blood on his hands and shirt. Police said they also recovered a folding knife.

Smith’s bail is set at $1 million.

