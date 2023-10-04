Iowa mail carrier arrested after police say he lifted woman’s dress
By Web staff
TOLEDO, Iowa (KCCI) — A Toledo mail carrier is facing assault charges after an interaction that was caught on camera.
According to court documents, Terry Noe lifted a woman’s dress and asked her what was underneath it. Police say the incident was all caught on the woman’s security video.
Noe is now facing charges for misdemeanor assault, and a no-contact order has been filed.
