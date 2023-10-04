Apopka police release surveillance video, 911 calls in rec center shooting

By Web staff

APOPKA, Florida (WESH) — Apopka police released surveillance video and 911 calls in the rec center shooting after an 11-year-old allegedly shot two 13-year-olds at a football practice in Apopka Monday night.

The videos and calls capture the chaos after the gunshot was fired. There was a large crowd of people when the shooting happened.

One of their moms desperately called for help when it happened. You can hear the panic in her voice in one 911 call.

Mother: “Medical! My son got shot, miss!”

Dispatcher: “Your son was shot? Ok.”

Mother: “My son! In his back!”

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said officers responded to a possible shooting at Field of Fame at the Northwest Recreation Complex around 8:30 p.m.

Three juveniles, two 13-year-olds and an 11-year-old, got into an altercation on the field while youth sports group Pop Warner practiced, the police chief explained. The altercation reportedly began when food was slapped from the younger boy’s hands.

McKinley said the 11-year-old went to their mother’s car, grabbed an unsecured gun, and fired a single gunshot at the other two in the parking lot. One juvenile was struck in the arm, and the other was hit in the torso.

Both juveniles who were shot went to the hospital. One of them was released Monday night, and the other remains in stable condition.

The 11-year-old suspected shooter has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

“As a society, we need to reflect on this; we see this all the time now,” McKinley said. “It’s a shame. No one wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means.”

The chief said juveniles are “ruining their lives” by trying to use guns to solve their problems.

“We see this way too often in our society now of juveniles, young juveniles, and they’re getting younger every day that have access to guns,” McKinley said. “But the more disturbing part is that they believe that that gun and a firearm is a resolution to their problems.”

McKinley said the mother of the 11-year-old may face charges for leaving the weapon accessible. He said the gun was in an unlocked box.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain said his office will ensure there is accountability.

“The level of violence unacceptable right now, especially from our youth,” Bain said. “We’re going to stand strong to deal with those cases and try to end or put a big slow down to what’s going on in the streets right now.”

The chief said he hopes the 11-year-old is able to turn his life around.

“He’s 11, and he has a long life ahead of him. There’s no doubt that he can turn things around,” McKinley said. “Hopefully, our court system with diversion programs or whatever and counseling and other things can help him pass this.”

As to why the suspect only faces one count of attempted second-degree murder, McKinley said he doesn’t feel it’s necessary “to stack charges upon an 11-year-old with no criminal history.”

McKinley described the suspect as “very quiet and shy” and “looking very somber.”

