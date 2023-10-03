Mom confronts biker after he shatters her back windshield in Center City traffic

By MARCELLA BAIETTO, TOM GARDINER

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A video showing a mother grabbing her children from the car after a biker shattered her back windshield is now going viral. In the video, a biker stomps twice on Nikki Bullock’s back windshield in Center City.

After shattering the glass, a gun fell out of his pocket, he then picked it up and pointed it at the 23-year-old mother. And it didn’t stop there. He proceeded to headbutt her with his helmet.

“So I jumped out and I was going at him and I ended up pushing his bike over and everybody starts surrounding me,” she said.

All of this happened while her two children were sitting in the backseat.

“The kids were screaming. Like it was insane,” said Bullock, who lives in Prospect Park.

Bullock stood up for herself, pushing the biker and his motorcycle down.

CBS Philadelphia spoke to the mother on Monday over FaceTime. She said she’s grateful her girlfriend and kids are all safe.

All of this was caught on camera by George Coloney during a sightseeing tour on a double-decker bus while visiting from Florida.

“Got stuck in some traffic and I just started filming all of the bikers that are going through and then they get in an argument with a car,” Coloney said.

That argument happened while Bullock and her girlfriend’s two kids were in the backseat.

“I’m like oh my gosh, is someone about to get killed right now,” Coloney said.

“The only thing that protected my kids from not having a bunch of glass from shattering on top of them is that my back windshield was tinted,” Bullock said.

This is where witnesses said the incident took place, right by City Hall in this turning lane on Sunday night at around 9 p.m.

The video is now part of the Philadelphia Police Department’s investigation into identifying the suspect.

“That person, whoever that person is, if that person is caught. And I get the chance to charge that person, we will be going after that person very, very vigorously after that person for that conduct,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a press conference.

“Justice will come to light and it’s only a matter of time,” the 23-year-old mother said.

With nearly 900,000 views and counting, the viral video shot by Coloney has led to countless donations to help Bullock repair her car.

“Ultimately I’m happy that people are able to support her because I can’t even imagine that happening to somebody like that,” he said.

“Everything is covered and I appreciate it more than anything,” Bullock said.

