Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville

By Jennifer Lifsey

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving an officer early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s preliminary findings, Lawrenceville Police Department officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 120 near Pike Park Drive around 3 a.m. when the driver of a black Kia Sorento sped past them and then made a U-turn and drove back towards them. The driver got out of his car and attempted to steal the officers’ police cruiser.

The officers commanded the driver to comply and ultimately shot and killed the man, according to GBI’s report. He has not been identified at this time.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

Police say West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive for an unknown period of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

