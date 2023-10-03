Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man allegedly trying to steal police car shot and killed by officers in Lawrenceville

By
Published 7:24 AM

By Jennifer Lifsey

Click here for updates on this story

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting involving an officer early Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s preliminary findings, Lawrenceville Police Department officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 120 near Pike Park Drive around 3 a.m. when the driver of a black Kia Sorento sped past them and then made a U-turn and drove back towards them. The driver got out of his car and attempted to steal the officers’ police cruiser.

The officers commanded the driver to comply and ultimately shot and killed the man, according to GBI’s report. He has not been identified at this time.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

Police say West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive for an unknown period of time. Drivers should avoid the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content