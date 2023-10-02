Police officers help teenager with his tie for his first school dance

By ERICA MOKAY

PITCAIRN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police officers get called to all sorts of different calls and situations and some are much worse than others — but some can bring a smile to theirs and everyone else’s faces.

This all started when a Pitcairn detective was dispatched to the police department for a citizen assist — and that citizen turned out to be a young man who needed some help getting ready for his first school dance.

A mom called the police department saying that she had no idea how to tie a tie.

Happy to help, Detective Caruso then called in her partner, Officer Linebarger, who helped the young man, referred to as ‘Z.’

Officer Linebarger went to work to help the young man, making sure the tie was the perfect length, right at the belt line!

The Pitcairn Police Department shared the encounter on their social media page, saying that community policing is very important to the department and that it’s even more important that their citizens feel comfortable calling them even for small things, like tying a tie.

The department shared photos of Officer Linebarger helping ‘Z’ tie the tie and making sure the length was ideal.

‘Z’ even posed for some photos with Detective Caruso and Officer Linebarger.

The post has been shared over 100 times and has nearly 500 comments and interactions from people on Facebook praising the officers and telling ‘Z’ to have fun at the dance!

