‘I heard muffled screams’: Woman stabbed in apartment laundry room

By Soyoung Kim and KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman was stabbed, and a suspect was later arrested for attempted murder on Friday in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a hospital for a woman who was stabbed. They learned a man stabbed her in the laundry room of her apartment complex in the 2900 block of Southwest Dolph Court. According to police, the woman fought her attacker and suffered some additional injuries.

Neighbors who spoke to FOX 12 on Sunday say they’re still traumatized by what they saw Friday morning. One woman said she heard cries for help.

“I heard some muffled screams inside the laundry room,” the neighbor said. “When I opened the door, I’d seen him, a guy having her pinned to the ground in the corner trying to stab her.”

Her instinct to help took over, she said.

“I got him off of her,” the neighbor said. “It’s trauma, we’re all going to remember for the rest of our lives.”

Police say the suspect fled and a passerby drove the injured woman to a hospital where she was treated and later released.

Officers searched for the suspect and later found a man matching his description at a gas station in the 9000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. They arrested 44-year-old Isaac Woodward and seized two knives as evidence.

Detectives interviewed Woodward, who was then taken to the Multnomah County Jail. His charges include second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.