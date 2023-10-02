Couple goes viral after same-day engagement and wedding

By Riley Conlon

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A Birmingham couple is going viral on social media following their whirlwind of a wedding.

Tiffaney Jones got the surprise of her life when her now husband, Willie, not only planned a surprise engagement on his birthday, but a wedding as well.

He and some friends of the couple spent time behind the bride-to-be’s back planning her dream wedding, which happened the same night he got down on one knee.

The heartwarming occasion was documented on Tiffaney’s aunt Rosemarie’s TikTok account garnering a combined 10 million views.

But the surprises didn’t stop there, the pair announcing on Tamron Hall Thursday that they’re already expecting a child.

A happy (and quick) ending for a happy couple!

