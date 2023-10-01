New gun laws go into effect October 1

By Eliza Kruczynski

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — The most wide-ranging gun laws since the Sandy Hook shooting are going into effect on October 1.

These gun laws were just a few of the 100 new laws passed in the last legislative session.

Governor Lamont signed these bills into law over the summer and held a news conference on Thursday to highlight them.

Some of the major provisions include banning openly carrying firearms in public and strengthening safe storage laws. Concealed carry with a permit is still allowed, but the firearm can’t be seen in public.

The new law also allows a limit of 3 firearms purchased per month and increased training requirements to those with a permit.

“We need stricter gun laws obviously,” said John Taylor, Rocky Hill. “When you’re my age, you really want to still go out at night and not be afraid of idiocy bothering you.”

Some of the other new laws include increasing littering fines, addressing blight, and focusing on relief for electric bills.

