Adaptive sports coming to community college

By Luke Laster

PORT HURON, Michigan (WWJ) — “I’m excited to help out and get back into it a little bit,” said Jordan Scheidecker, among his new players and peers on the basketball court at the SC4 Fieldhouse.

After a long drive from Milwaukee, Scheidecker had the opportunity to finally meet the people he’ll be around as the wheelchair basketball coach and disability services specialist at St. Clair County Community College.

“My disability is cerebral palsy. It’s one of the more common disabilities,” Scheidecker said. “It’s something that you’re born with, and basically, it has to do with the way your brain communicates with your body.”

With a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Scheidecker says it’s about new beginnings.

“It’s a long way away from where I’m from. Starting fresh,” Scheidecker said. He’s aiming for advocacy and inclusivity in his first year, knowing there’s a sport for all to participate in,” Scheidecker says. “Giving advice on what resources we could provide and the ways we could do that. Seeing how they’re able to work with me and make things happen.”

