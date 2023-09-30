Veteran takes on massive fitness challenge to raise suicide awareness

By Angela Williams

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WAPT) — A combat infantry veteran is taking on a massive fitness challenge to raise awareness of suicide among veterans.

Phil Parsons said more than a decade ago, he tried to kill himself. The now-ultra runner is taking on his biggest challenge, calling it the 444, as in 444 miles.

“Seventeen years ago was a failed suicide attempt,” Parsons said. “After me feeling like a failure, and also failing to follow through with the suicide attempt, I need an outlet. I needed something, so I went to the park and started running.”

He’s running on the Natchez Trace from Nashville, Tennessee, to Natchez. Parsons stopped in Ridgeland on Thursday.

Parsons hopes to run the full 444 miles in 11 days.

