Mel Tucker’s attorneys prepare for possible lawsuit against Michigan State University after firing

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A day after Michigan State University officially fired football head coach Mel Tucker, his attorneys sent a notice to preserve records to the university for possible litigation.

According to the letter on Thursday, Tucker’s attorneys claim he was illegally terminated and sent a notice to preserve digital and hard-copy documents, including his contract, termination, and MSU’s sexual misconduct investigation on Tucker.

Tucker was accused of sexually harassing rape survivor and advocate Brenda Tracy during a phone call in April 2022. Tracy filed a complaint with the school’s Title IX office several months later, and the investigation was completed in July.

The university suspended Tucker after the allegation was made public in a USA Today report on Sunday, Sept. 10. A week later, MSU sent a letter to Tucker with the intent to fire him for cause.

In response, Tucker’s attorneys said the university did not have cause to fire him because he didn’t violate the terms of his contract or “engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior.” His attorneys denied his actions were acts of “moral turpitude.”

Tucker responded to the notice himself and said, “I am disappointed — but not surprised — to learn that MSU intends to terminate my contract over Ms. Tracy’s improper public disclosure of the entire 1,200-page investigation file regarding her baseless complaint against me.

“Let’s be clear. I don’t believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago,” he said in the statement.

The 51-year-old called the allegation “completely false” and said that the phone call he had with Tracy was consensual.

However, MSU officially terminated his contract on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to a press release, Tucker did not present adequate reasons as to why he shouldn’t be terminated. The university says he was terminated for “his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude.”

