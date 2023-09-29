Bucks County parents charged with assault after 7 kids found living in squalor

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Two parents in Bucks County are facing even more charges after police say their seven children were found living in deplorable conditions back in May.

Shane Robertson, 47, and 37-year-old Crystal Robertson, of the 600 block of Roseann Lane in West Rockhill Township, are now charged with assault.

This comes after their children told investigators that the parents regularly beat and whipped them.

The children involved range in age from 16 to just four years old.

The investigation initially began with a report of children entering an abandoned trailer on April 23 in the Green Top Trailer Park.

Officers investigated and found the seven children living in dirty clothes, surrounded by feces and rats in an abandoned trailer.

When officers brought the children to their parents, who lived in the trailer next door, police say they found ‘deplorable’ living conditions and a refrigerator secured with a padlock.

During the initial investigation, police say it was found that none of the seven children had attended school and lacked basic knowledge. Several of them didn’t know their birthday.

All of the children are now in the care of the county.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.