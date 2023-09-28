These are Canada’s most popular baby names

By Dorcas Marfo, CTVNews.ca Writer

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.

Statistics Canada has published its list of the most popular baby names in Canada and Olivia was once again the most popular girl’s name.

Olivia has sat in No. 1 for seven years and has been battling with Emma for the top spot since 2003.

Olivia was used 1,804 times in 2022 while Emma, which placed second, was used 1,550 times, according to the database.

These are the names that ranked third to 10th: Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Chloe, Mia, Ava, Lily and Mila.

Sophia edged higher, to fifth place, compared to its ranking of sixth in 2021. Ava, which placed fifth in 2021, dropped to eighth.

The biggest jump was Wren, which placed 83rd compared to a previous ranking of 114th, breaking into the top 100 for the first time on record.

As for the most popular boys’ names, Noah held the lead as the top name in 2022 for the second consecutive year. It has been in the top 10 for the last 18 years, according to the data.

Noah was used 2,198 times, while Liam, which placed second overall, was used 1,902 times.

The names that ranked from third to 10th for boys are William, Leo, Theodore, Oliver, Benjamin, Thomas, Lucas and Jack.

Benjamin took a slight fall from fifth to seventh, while Oliver jumped four spots, from 10th to sixth.

The biggest jump for boys’ names was Leon, which placed 86th from its previous spot of 118th, breaking into the top 100 for the first time along with Luka, Leon, Jules, Milo and Weston.

According to StatCan, there was a 31 per cent increase in the variety of baby names in the last 30 years, from nearly 34,000 names in 1992 to more than 43,000 in 2022.

Unique names, defined as fewer than five children with the same name, accounted for 86 per cent of baby names in 2022.

To view the full list of the top 20 most popular baby names, or to search a specific name, visit the Baby Name Observatory.

