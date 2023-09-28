Texarkana animal activists advocate for dangerous dog laws

By Web staff

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KTBS) — An animal advocacy group in Texarkana is calling for stronger laws against dangerous dogs.

The Texarkana Animal Coalition Team began advocating for the changes after a woman was killed from a dog attack in Miller County.

Sheriff officials say Brenda Witt was found dead Sunday on her property on County Road 18. Detectives determined she was the victim of a dog attack.

The dogs were captured by Texarkana animal control. They’re being examined to determine their involvement in the offense.

Meanwhile, Texarkana Animal Coalition Team president Christina Tutt is speaking out about the attack. The mission of the group is to improve the lives of pets and people.

She’s hoping lawmakers will create a dangerous dog bill that will hold pet owners more accountable for the vicious behavior of their dogs.

“We would like to see the owners of dogs who are known to be vicious, or to have a propensity to be aggressive to face felony charges if the animal kills someone,” said Tutt.

She says the state does not have any laws in which a dog can legally be designated as dangerous, and no special requirements for their owners.

Tutt believes that also needs to change. The group has already contacted lawmakers in Arkansas.

They’re hoping legislators will draft a dangerous dog law for consideration at the next legislation session in January.

