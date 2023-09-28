Sacramento Zoo welcomes 28-year-old white rhinoceros

By Hilda Flores

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The Sacramento Zoo welcomed a 28-year-old southern white rhinoceros on Tuesday. Zoo officials said the rhino, named J Gregory, is the first in the zoo’s 96-year history.

J Gregory comes from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Officials said the Zoo’s in-house facilities team had been working over the last several months to renovate the habitat that once housed the African bongo antelopes.

Visitors might be able to catch J Gregory in the back of his new habitat. As he acclimates, J Gregory will be given access to his full habitat, where he’ll be easy to spot.

“J Gregory is a calm guy who loves scratches from his keepers, likes to take naps and play in his wallow. He is always looking for an opportunity to participate in a training session and be rewarded with snacks. The Ungulate team is happy to have such an awesome rhino in our care,” said Jocelyn Katzakian, Sac Zoo animal care supervisor.

