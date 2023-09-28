Police: Ghost guns and 3D printers for making them found at New York City day care

By DOUG WILLIAMS, ALI BAUMAN

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — There was a shocking discovery at an East Harlem day care.

Authorities said Wednesday they recovered ghost guns and 3D printers in an unlocked room inside Alay’s Day Care on East 117th Street between Park and Madison avenues. Three people were arrested, including an 18-year-old and two minors.

Police made the terrifying discovery after executing a search warrant.

Illegally manufactured ghost guns and the 3D printers used to make them were found. The NYPD said it executed three search warrants Tuesday. The third led to the seizure.

“Inside this day care facility, investigators recovered a 3D printer, 3D printing cools and plastic filament, two completed 3D-printed firearms, one 3D-printed assault pistol, and one additional 3D-printed receiver,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner Of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said.

“Charges will include illegal firearms possession, manufacturing of an assault weapon, and reckless endangerment,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“This is a heartbreaking scenario: Thinking that you’re dropping your child off to a place of safe haven just to find out that it was a dangerous environment where someone was making a gun inside,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “Who would’ve thought that we must add to our list of inspections — Do we have 3D printers that can print guns? Do we see the presence of various items like fentanyl and other items?”

Of those arrested, one was 18-year-old Karon Coley. Police said Coley lives in the home with his mother, who owns and operates the day care center. Police wouldn’t comment on whether Coley’s mother will face charges as the investigation is ongoing.

“You’ve got an 18-year-old in his room, 3D printer. He’s not making little robotic toys — he’s making guns. That should be scary to everyone,” Adams said.

Just last week, one child died and several more were hospitalized after it was discovered they had come into contact with fentanyl at a Bronx day care that was allegedly also used as a drug operation.

“Unfortunately, a child had to die for us to really have to pay attention to what is happening in day care centers,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

In her first interview since 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici’s death, Clark told CBS New York attending his funeral has made the case personal.

“I turned around and there was a tiny coffin there with such an incredibly adorable young man, little boy dead, I can’t take that. It was unacceptable. I was so emotional, and I’m the DA. I’m supposed to show strength, but I’m also human and to see a little 1-year-old baby in a coffin, to see that makes it even more of a priority to make sure we get justice for him.”

When asked what justice will look like for the baby’s family, Clark said, “Justice means the people responsible for this spend the rest of their lives in jail. That’s what the family wants. That’s what I’m gonna be seeking.”

Mayor Adams said he believes changes need to be made to the day care inspection process, and did not rule out the possibility that the NYPD may step in going forward.

“There’s an extensive process already in place. But we are dealing with a new enemy. And we have to stay ahead of those who are finding creative ways to create dangerous environments,” Adams said.

Department of Health officials said the East Harlem day care has been open since 2021. The last inspection it did was in February of this year. It said the owners were cited for health and hygiene issues, but took corrective action.

Adams is leading a formal analysis and assessment of what inspectors can look for at day care centers going forward, and what warning signs parents can look for, themselves.

