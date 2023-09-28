‘Now it’s me that needs them’: Community leader in need after family tragedy

By Web staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Typically, Zuli Garcia is someone people turn to when they need help, but after her sister’s sudden death on Monday, she is the one in need.

Garcia is known for starting up Knock & Drop, a local non-profit that feeds thousands of Latino people in the Des Moines Metro, during the pandemic. Her organization is focused on overcoming the language barrier to receive assistance and providing culturally relevant foods to the families she serves.

Now, she’s continuing that work despite battling the grief of losing her younger sister, Gaby Mendez.

“She was born when I was 16 years old, she was basically a daughter to me,” Garcia said.

She’s mourning that loss, but her greatest concern is the three sons that survived their mother.

To help, Garcia is stepping out of her typical role and asking the community help her own family; requesting donations that will go towards ensuring the boys needs are still met, even though their mother is gone.

“I would do fundraisers for others and help them when they were in need and now it’s me, now it’s me that needs them,” Garcia said. “She’s no longer going to be around and I don’t want them to feel that they’re left out.”

