Minivan chase ends when suspect rams police car in grocery store parking lot

By Denise Pridgen

MARS HILL, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mars Hill police said a chase Wednesday, Sept. 27, ended when the suspect rammed an officer’s vehicle in a local grocery store parking lot.

Officials said Madison County deputies were chasing a suspect in a minivan when the driver pulled into an Ingles. Authorities surrounded the suspect, but the driver rammed into a Mars Hill police officer’s vehicle while trying to get away.

The officer is expected to be OK.

There’s been no word on an arrest or charges. Authorities did not say why the suspect was being chased.

