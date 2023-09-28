Local Artist Preserving Memories of Everyday Life in NOLA

By Darryl Forges

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — One of the most popular ways of expression is through artistry, especially in New Orleans. The Crescent City is rich in culture, bright colors, and so much history. Courtney Buckley is using his work to remind people of what life was like before Hurricane Katrina, before they become a distant memory.

“I don’t have pictures to recall these moments”, said Buckley. He went on to say “I kind of just jot them down, doodle them, almost like documenting things I thought about, but I know in the future, the memories will fade even more.”

The broad strokes of Buckley’s brush resonates to so many New Orleanians. “They ask me about people, who is this?.. It’s not an actual place in this specific painting, but it feels like it to them,” said Buckley.

The NOLA based artist is having a Buckley is having an exhibit October first located at 2803 St. Philip Street from 6p.m to 10p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.