Ewa Beach Bulldog Shot with BB Gun Multiple Times

By Arielle Argel

Ewa Beach, Hawai’i (KITV) — Ziggy, an English bulldog from Ewa Beach, was shot by a BB gun and now his pet owners face thousands of Dollars in pet hospital bills.

Last week, his owners went out to get food and left him in the backyard. When the owners returned, they noticed Ziggy had a couple sores.

At first they didn’t think anything of it, until they brought Ziggy to a vet and found more sores.

“I kind of looked at his sores, I was kind of cleaning it out and I thought I saw little bumps over them, so when I pushed on it, a BB popped out and it kind of like clinked on the floor and I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is something bigger, it’s not just a sore or an infection from him, this is somebody attacking our dog,” said Domonique Boudreau, Ziggy’s owner.

Boudreau said she found almost a dozen pellets in his body and was only able to take out two so far.

Ziggy became septic and infected from his wounds.

“I don’t know who it could be. Honestly I really have no idea, but I kind of have a feeling that it could maybe be children or somebody younger and they don’t really realize the extent that they are doing of just hurting him. They’re probably just thinking ‘oh haha let’s just shoot the dog that’s at the lady’s house down the corner and let’s go play.’ And I don’t think they realize the damage and he could possibly pass away. Like he’s doing really bad today,” said Boudreau.

According to Honolulu Crimestoppers, animal cruelty on Oahu has been an ongoing problem.

“Over the past several months, we had some heinous ones. There was one over on the west side of the island, where the dog was found hanging at the bridge. We did have one in Waikiki where they found a dog in a plastic tote container that was brutally stabbed, so once again we do get these types of tips from the public, pretty frequently,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Honolulu Police Department.

Ziggy is going to the vet to get the rest of the BB pellets removed.

So far, Boudreau owes about $5,700 in pet hospital bills and she says with the future appointments the bills might top about $15,000.

Boudreau set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Ziggy’s bills.

HPD said the case is classified as first-degree animal cruelty and the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any tips on who shot Ziggy, Kim says you can give an anonymous tip to crime stoppers. You can call them at (808)955-8300.

