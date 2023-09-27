Head coach is only Hispanic woman to coach professional softball team

By Alejandra Briones

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A quick Google search and very little can be found on Latina coaches in professional sports.

Oklahoma City Spark’s head coach Amber Flores is the only Hispanic woman to coach one of the professional softball teams. Flores described her experience as OKC Spark’s head coach as “grateful.”

“Just to be with the Oklahoma City Spark, to be chosen as the first head coach, to get the opportunity to be with some of the best players in the world, it has been one of my most exciting softball experiences,” Flores said.

She had no intention of coaching when she first got the call from team owner Tina Roberts, but once she heard the vision for the team, she was on board.

“I wanted to do this in Oklahoma City. This is a place that I love,” Flores said.

Her love and passion for the game started at a young age.

“I think we’re just getting started. I think we’re just scratching the surface of pro softball,” Flores said.

Her dad was a baseball coach back in her hometown of Calexico, California, where she was born and raised.

“Even though there’s only four teams right now, I know there’s a lot of movement. Softball is one of the fastest-growing sports,” Flores said.

She started playing softball as a little girl but got serious when she was about 13. Then, recruiting started.

“The University of Oklahoma started recruiting me around my senior year,” Flores said.

Having never left California and looking for a new experience, she went for it.

“Coming to Oklahoma, I remember on my visit, when we landed, and I saw oil rigs, I was like. This is absolutely insane!” Flores said.

Flores is the only Hispanic woman head coach in women’s professional fastpitch. Though the number of Latinas in leadership roles in professional sports is growing, the numbers are still low.

In her role, she hopes to inspire other young Latinas.

“It makes me smile that I’ve come so far, but I want other young girls, young ladies, to see that we can do this. We can represent,” Flores said.

