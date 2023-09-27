Ex-employees of Las Vegas Strip performer accused of stealing nearly $1M from him

By C.C. McCandless

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Las Vegas entertainer Terry Fator has filed a complaint against two of his former employees, alleging that they embezzled nearly $1 million from him over the course of several years.

According to court documents, Fator made his initial complaint in 2021. The FBI conducted a thorough investigation but chose not to prosecute the case, as did the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Fator previously sued his accounting firm and the case was settled in his favor. The arbitrator in that case said that the actions of Vincent Souza and another unnamed employee of Fator were “egregious, illegal and amounted to embezzlement.”

The arbitrator encouraged Fator to file a police report against Souza.

An LVMPD Financial Crimes officer took a report from Fator on October 11, 2021. The victim also provided documents showing what he felt demonstrated “a pattern of embezzlement via credit cards, unauthorized salary increases, and unauthorized Paid Time Off payouts.”

Souza was originally Hired as an office manager for Fator in 2014 but was later promoted to “his self-imposed title of Chief Operating Officer” by 2015. According to court documents, the suspect and an accomplice reportedly embezzled over $1 million from Fator’s company for personal use while using company credit cards.

Court documents describe an assortment of purchases that the suspect made on company credit cards, including Vegas Golden Knights hockey tickets, trips to Disney World and a new Tesla. A declaration requesting an arrest warrant was originally filed on January 29, charging Souza with grand theft, attempted theft and use of a credit card without the owner’s consent.

Souza made an initial appearance in Justice Court in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, where he is facing four counts of theft of over $3,500.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

