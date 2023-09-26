Ultramarathon runner following butterfly migration passes through Shreveport-Bossier

By JADE BULECZA

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — There are many reasons to run, like to lose weight or just to improve your overall health. But one man is running for the butterflies.

Anthony Battah, 40, of Montreal, Canada, is following the migration of monarch butterflies to Mexico. “Over the past 25 years, we’ve lost about 80% of their population in North America,” said Battah. “And pollinators are responsible for fruits and vegetables, about approximately a third of our dishes, according to all discussions in the scientific world.” He started running about 30 miles a day on July 29 in Montreal and plans to arrive Nov. 1 at the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in central Mexico. “So, we’re on the verge of losing a very important species,” said Battah. “And I wanted to take this opportunity because the monarch butterfly is the ultimate ultramarathoner.” His wife and daughter are with him on the journey in an RV. He asks you to give what you can for the sake of the butterflies.

“You can donate as much as you want, as little as you want, depending on your financial capacity,” said Battah. “And all the American funds will be sent to the largest American association for the protection of monarch, which is called Monarch Joint Venture.”

