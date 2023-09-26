Some pharmaceuticals used by first responders in short supply

By Aaron Hegarty

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Across the country, shortages are causing ambulances to stay on the road longer than they should.

In Council Bluffs and Fremont, emergency departments told 3 News Now that ambulance manufacturers have told them to place new orders 18 months to two years in advance.

But that shortage isn’t the first supply chain issue on Council Bluffs EMS officer Rick Benson’s mind.

“Our supplies, medications and everything we use needs to be available,” said Benson.

He said dextrose, a sugar used for diabetics, had been in short supply for about six months.

“The hospitals couldn’t get it,” he said. “We couldn’t get it. We had to change our concentrations and do things a little differently.”

Two variations of dextrose are listed among 146 drugs that are “currently in shortage” on the FDA’s drug shortages database.

Ketamine is listed in the shortage database, too. That’s the drug Council Bluffs Fire & Rescue is struggling to find now, Benson said.

“It’s impossible to get our concentration that we use,” said Benson. “We’re working with the hospitals. They have the same issues.”

They’ve needed to change from Ketamine to a different sedative that they don’t prefer. Ketamine works better, has less side effects, and is easier to administer, Benson said.

Hospitals are dealing with drug shortages, too. CHI Health said in a statement Monday:

“Drug shortages are not a new problem, and we have contingency plans in place should shipments of any medications be impacted. Our priority will always be to offer our patients the best possible treatments. Patients should speak to their pharmacy if they have supply concerns that may impact their treatment. Pharmacists can contact doctors and determine if alternative products may be needed. Additionally, many insurance companies have made adjustments to their coverage to ensure patients can receive medications that are available.”

Benson says shortages won’t impact their level of care. They’ve been able to adjust and plan ahead, he said. But the shortages can be tough to predict.

“They last about three to six months,” he said. “Then it moves to something else.”

During the pandemic, Benson says, normal saline, syringes and some saline flushes were in limited supply.

