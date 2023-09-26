Man shoots two after “neighbor dispute” in Hollywood; evades police during standoff

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A lengthy police standoff ended late Sunday evening after it was discovered that the suspect had actually fled from the area.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident began as a shooting at around 1:50 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Serrano Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard.

“Investigators discovered that the shooting started as a neighbor dispute, and escalated to the two victims being shot,” said a tweet from LAPD.

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, both of whom were taken to nearby hospitals. Both are believed to be in critical but stable condition.

The public was advised to stay away from the area as the standoff continued, with officers evacuating residents near the area.

“SWAT negotiators along with Mental Evaluation Unit attempted to talk to the suspect along with calls to his phone,” another LAPD tweet said. “Both went unanswered. SWAT officers made entry into the suspect’s residence and discovered that he was not there.”

Police say that despite the suspect not being located, they did recover the gun that they believe was used in the shooting.

A large area was cordoned off by crime scene tape near the spot of the shooting, and officers could be seen on rooftops near the apartment complex via SkyCal overhead.

