Lifelong Bucs fan breaking barriers as female NFL agent

By Robert Boyd

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — There are more than 1,000 agents in the NFL, but only about 80 of them are women. One of those women grew up right here in Tampa and has been a lifelong Bucs fan.

When the Tampa Bay Bucs won their first Super Bowl back in 2003, super fan Whitney Holtzman was just 15 years old. So, of course, she made a scrapbook about it.

Here we are decades later, and she’s continuing to create NFL history. Holtzman credits her dad for turning her into the sports fan she is today.

“My mom used to have meetings on Monday nights, and she would tell my dad, ‘You have one responsibility, just make sure the kids are in bed,’” said Holtzman. “She would come home, and he’d have me under one arm, and my brother under the other arm, and we would be watching Monday Night Football, and he referred to it as quality parenting.”

Her family has had Bucs season tickets since the team’s inaugural season in 1976.

“I used to be so nervous when it was a close game. I used to have to run to the bathroom because I was too nervous to watch the end result,” said Holtzman.

Holtzman knew from a young age she wanted to work in sports, preferably football.

“So I said to my parents, ‘I’m going to be the sideline reporter on Monday Night Football,’ and they said, ‘Do you think you can pick a job with more than one opening?’” she said.

Sure enough, Holtzman did end up on the sidelines—not as a reporter, but as a chief marketing officer for her own business Social Victories.

“Instead of looking at football or sports as your purpose, how can it be your platform to your purpose? We have this amazing opportunity while you are in the spotlight to chase all of your dreams,” said Holtzman.

Retired Bucs Cam Lynch and Steve McLendon said they’re more than just clients. They’re family.

“No one can match your spirit. You cannot be matched, like the enthusiasm, the love, the passion,” said McLendon of Holtzman.

“The NFL is a relationship business, like any business, and you are one of the best people I know when it comes to relationships, managing relationships and growing relationships,” added Lynch.

Holtzman was also the one responsible for the video seen around the world of Tom Brady tossing the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Bucs’ boat parade.

“Tom ended up licensing the video from me to use on his own social media, so now we are forever connected,” said Holtzman.

Holtzman’s success gave her the confidence to become an official NFL agent. Out of the 1,050 agents in the league, only 80 are women.

“You really have to convince them that you can get them just as much money as a man would,” said Holtzman. “I can very much relate to the player who is the underdog. I have been an underdog at every point in my career. I was just a little girl growing up in Tampa with a dream.”

However, the clock is ticking, and Holtzman has one year to sign her first player on an active roster, or she loses her agent certification.

“The most beautiful final chapter would be if I could sign a player, especially with my hometown Bucs’ team. I mean, anywhere would be great, but I just think that would be the Cinderella ending to the fairy tale,” said Holtzman.

