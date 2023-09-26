Body found in truck cab, driver charged with murder

By Kate Amara

FREDERICK, Maryland (WBAL) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a wellness check over the weekend turned into a murder investigation.

Charges have been filed against Matthew Watley, 46, a truck driver from New Jersey.

“We’ve had some murders, we’ve had some homicides, but nothing like this,” sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell said.

Police said the situation began with a wellness check as deputies were called to the Costco Distribution Center in Monrovia. Officers arrived to find Watley sitting in his driver’s seat with the engine running.

Police said he was uncooperative, “argumentative,” and “under the influence.” According to police, it took deputies two sets of stop strips, a slow-speed pursuit, pepper spray and a taser to get into the truck cab.

While placing Watley under arrest, deputies said they saw “the body of a dead woman on the floorboard of the vehicle.”

Watley is undergoing medical treatment of his own at the hospital and has been charged with first and second-degree murder.

“Matthew Watley is still in the Frederick Health Hospital under medical attention. We expect him to come out within the next day or so,” Wivell said.

The investigation is ongoing.

