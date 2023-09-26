26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere found murdered at Baltimore apartment building

By Rohan Mattu, Dennis Valera

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A homicide investigation is underway after Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of a Baltimore technology company, was found dead at a Mount Vernon apartment building Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to an apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street for a call for service, where LaPere’s body was found with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said.

WJZ confirmed Tuesday that LaPere co-founded and leads EcoMap, a company that says it digitizes ecosystems with its proprietary technology.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.