Woman dies in Air Force Humvee accident in Colorado

By KPTV Staff

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyoming (KPTV) — Trinity Reinhart, a part of the U.S. Air Force’s 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron, was killed in a Humvee incident near Grover, Colorado, on Sept. 16, according to authorities.

Reinhart, 19, was a native of Eugene and had been assigned to F.E. Warren since May 19, 2023, according to the Air Force.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Trinity’s family and friends,” said Col. Justin Secrest, 90th Security Forces Group commander in a written statement. “Losing one of our own is extremely difficult. We are grateful for the support from our surrounding communities during this heartbreaking time, especially the Colorado first responders who assisted at the scene.”

Another Airman was injured in the crash but was expected to recover.

The Air Force is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The 142nd Wing confirmed that an Honor Guard will be held on Monday at PDX for Reinhart.

Andreason’s Cremation and Burial Service also confirmed that they will hold a processional from PDX to Springfield at 5:30 p.m. to honor her.

