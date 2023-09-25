This $1.75M Iowa house used to be a schoolhouse

By Marcus McIntosh

NEVADA, Iowa (KCCI) — The old Milford school in rural Nevada went from schoolhouse to house-house. And now, it’s on the market.

The renovations started in 2006 when Dean and Dianne Jensen bough the old Milford school.

After six years of renovating and restoring the building, the Jensens moved in in 2012.

The Jensens kept as much of the original building as possible.

“Preserved a lot of the wood floors. We’re able to re-plane them. And put them back down,” realtor Luke Jensen, who is the son of the homeowners, said.

Now, the Jensens are looking to downsize. They put the house on the market.

The $1.75 million house features a ballroom, bedroom suites for guests, and a game room. The top floor is a private residence that boasts a water feature, a library, and a spacious kitchen.

