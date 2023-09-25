Tens of thousands of child sex abuse files found on man’s computer, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

LEXINGTON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man was sentenced after tens of thousands of files of child sexual abuse material were found on his computer, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Sam Smith pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation of Smith began after a user of a file-sharing network had made available for download files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said they tracked the files back to an address in Lexington County.

On June 14, 2021, investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home.

During the search warrant, the homeowner told authorities that Smith lived in a trailer near the home and may also have the Wi-Fi password.

Also, while on the scene, investigators said they confirmed with the internet service provider there were more devices connected to the Wi-Fi account than could be accounted for at the residence.

When investigators tried to speak with Smith, they said he was evasive.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Smith’s trailer and said they found child sexual abuse material and child sexual abuse material accessories.

Authorities said a full forensic examination by a computer examiner with the Attorney General’s Office found approximately 59,000 files of child sexual abuse material.

Judge William Keesley sentenced Smith to 10 years in prison, with credit for 827 days already served.

Smith will have to register as a sex offender upon his release. He also forfeited his electronic devices.

