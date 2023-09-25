Suspect flees with trooper hanging out window during traffic stop

By Sara Powers

JACKSON COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A trooper is injured after being dragged by a suspect vehicle during a traffic stop in Jackson County Sunday, state police said.

At about 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding near South Street and Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

State police say as the trooper made contact with the driver, the trooper saw criminal activity within the car and asked the driver to get out of the vehicle.

The suspect initially cooperated but then tried to get back into his vehicle.

The trooper and the suspect became entangled as the trooper tried to stop the man from driving away.

MSP says the suspect fled, driving at high speeds reaching 100 mph, with the trooper partially hanging out of the vehicle for about a half mile.

The trooper then was able to stop the car, and the suspect fled.

According to MSP, the trooper was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

After talking to family, the suspect turned himself in and was taken into custody without incident.

He remains at the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges.

In addition, state police say the trooper’s body-worn camera was dislodged during the incident but has since been recovered.

