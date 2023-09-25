“Sliders” caught on video attempting to rob woman of her purse while inside her car

By Shannon Ryan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Cypress mother of two is speaking out after she was targeted in a Little Saigon parking lot in the middle of the day.

Surveillance video shared with ABC13 captured the brazen attack, also known as a “slider crime.”

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the woman, who asked ABC13 to conceal her identity out of concern for her safety, pulled into a strip center off of Bellaire Boulevard near Boone Road.

The video shows a light-colored Nissan sedan pulled behind her after she parked. She said additional footage shows it had circled the lot before her arrival.

A man in a hoodie exited the car and approached her passenger seat while crouching.

He then opened the passenger door and grabbed her purse. After a few seconds of struggle, the suspect gave up and returned to the Nissan, where another suspect, identified as a man, was behind the wheel.

The woman screamed and honked her horn.

“All citizens need just to protect each other,” she said.

The woman’s car automatically unlocks when she parks, a potentially dangerous feature she hopes her story makes others more aware of.

She asks anyone who recognizes the vehicle or men involved to contact the Houston Police Department.

