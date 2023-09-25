Police seize over 5,000 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

By Maria Grenyo

GENESEO, Illinois (WISN) — Illinois State Police arrested two men after finding over 5,000 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to the ISP Facebook page, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on an RV on I-80 eastbound in Henry County around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. An ISP K9 came to assist, and alerted to the smell of drugs.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 5,321 pounds of illegal cannabis worth between $6.3 and $14.7 million. The seizure was one of the largest in ISP history.

The ISP arrested 29-year-old Robert Mazo and 33-year-old Pedro Arreola. The pair, from Lancaster, California, are charged with cannabis trafficking (Class X felony), unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 5,000 grams with intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 5,000 grams, (Class 1 felony).

Troopers took the two men to the Henry County Jail. The Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain each subject, but the judge released the subjects on pretrial conditions.

