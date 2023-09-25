Person struck, killed while trying to assist with traffic control following large wreck

By Kari Barrows

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed while trying to assist with traffic control on an interstate in South Carolina.

A press release from the Anderson County Office of the Coroner says the deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, on Interstate 85 South between the 14 and 15 mile markers.

Officials say the investigation so far indicates the victim, identified as 36-year-old Efren Antonio Gomez Mongado, from Matamoros, Mexico, was traveling with a large group of individuals who were transporting several vehicles, when one of the transport crews pulling three vehicles jack-knifed and overturned, causing three vehicles to crash in the roadway.

Mongado was with another group, officials say, when he stopped to assist with traffic control. While attempting to direct traffic, he was struck by an 18-wheeler that crashed into the three vehicles in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina State Transport Police.

