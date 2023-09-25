Man ran dental office in back of convenience store, police say

By Russ Reed

MILFORD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of running a dental office in the back of a convenience store in Massachusetts.

Juan Hermida Munoz, 64, was arrested Friday in connection with the illegal operation being conducted at the Alternativa Convenience Store in Milford, according to police.

Milford police Chief Robbie Tusino said Munoz’s dental operation was discovered when the Milford Health Department was performing a routine inspection of the Alternativa Convenience Store.

“We had a couple of our detectives head over there and there was a pretty significant dental operation going on out back,” Tusino said.

Milford police said the proprietor of the convenience store at 140 Main St. Suite 7, Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, rented a room in the rear of the store to Munoz, who provided multiple dental services without a license, including examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics and cleanings.

According to Tusino, Munoz is an Ecuadorian national who has no license to practice dentistry or medicine in the United States.

Tusino, who has decades of experience working as an emergency medical technician, said Munoz’s practice could have resulted in infections, sepsis and possibly death.

“You’re taking your life in your own hands,” Tusino said. “There are a lot of patients that have to be pre-dosed with antibiotics because of heart conditions, and that’s just a set up for disaster.

“I’m sure his intent is not to infect somebody or do a bad job, but unfortunately, the safeguards are not in place, the regulations are not in place,” the police chief added. “It’s really a sad situation.”

Munoz has been charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry.

Milford police said Guaman-Castro was also arrested and is facing a conspiracy charge.

It is unclear exactly how many dental procedures Munoz performed in the back of the Alternativa Convenience Store, which remains open.

