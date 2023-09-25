‘Luna’ the dog has returned home, family says

By Mike Cerullo, Zoe Strothers and Rob Polansky

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) — A family that had been searching for a dog after a suspect stole their car says the pet is back home.

Jeff Bellemare, the dog’s owner, told Channel 3 that Luna is back home with his family.

Police confirmed that.

“There was an early morning sighting called into MPD,” Middletown police posted to social media. “The owners were able to locate Luna and she jumped right into their car! She’s in good health and receiving lots of love! Thank you [for] all for the assistance! It’s always great when the community comes together and the end result is happy!”

Middletown police found the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Malik Awuah, and the car, but the pit bull mix, Luna, had been missing as of Sunday night.

The family described the dog as weighing 60 pounds and wearing a pink collar with flowers.

Luna was riding in Bellemare’s car Saturday night when he briefly got out to deliver food.

That’s when police said Awuah stole Bellemare’s car with Luna inside.

“I started to hear Luna bark, like mean and aggressive,” Bellemare said. “This was an ‘I’m scared’ or ‘something’s wrong’ bark.”

Middletown police said they tracked down the car, and eventually OnStar personnel disabled it so officers could catch up and arrest the suspected driver, Awuah.

Luna, however, was nowhere to be found.

Police said the suspect told officers that he left Luna on the road shortly after he stole the car.

Officers believed she was dumped near the intersection of South Main Street and Pameacha Avenue.

Since Saturday night, Bellemare and other volunteers said they went all around Middletown to search for Luna.

“I could’ve cared less about my car. It’s the dog. She’s my daughter’s dog. We got her for emotional support for my daughter,” Bellemare said. “Any help, any sightings, even if you think it might be her and you’re not 100 percent sure, you know, please let us know. We just want our Luna home.”

The family said it offered a cash reward for anyone who returns Luna to them.

The circumstances of how Luna returned home have yet to be released.

