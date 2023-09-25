‘It’s crazy expensive’: Brides feel effects of inflation at bridal & wedding expo

By Abbie Petersen

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — You’ve seen it at the grocery store, at the gas pump and now experts say prepare to see it at the altar.

Inflation is impacting just about everything including weddings.

And at the Nebraska Bridal and Wedding Expo, money was on the mind just as much as love was in the air.

Dressed in veils, hundreds of brides packed into CHI Health Center Sunday.

And the vendors were hoping the fiancées, say “I do” to their services.

But one thing is on everyone’s mind, rising costs.

“I think inflation has affected a lot of industries. But this one, especially because it’s already so expensive, weddings have just gotten more expensive and the rentals for things like that are super expensive as well,” said the Owner of Soiree Studio, Tiana Hudson.

Hudson just opened the Soiree Studio in Lincoln.

Soon-to-be bride Taylor Strickland mirrors her thoughts.

“I just noticed a change in planning my wedding to my sister’s wedding… It’s like triple in cost,” said Strickland.

That sister compared the price from her wedding in 2015 to what things are looking like now.

“Our photographer was only like $2,500. She’s paying like $7,000 just for a photographer and videographer … It’s crazy expensive,” said Talisha Yound.

According to online wedding planning site Zola, the average cost of a wedding nationally in 2023 is $29,000. Up $1,000 from 2022.

It reports that in some big U.S. cities, the cost is $35,000+.

And shows the average price for a wedding in Iowa is $20,000, while in Nebraska it’s $19,643.

But despite the high price tag, Signet Jewelers, the largest jewelry company in the U.S. says a spike in engagements is coming.

“So that’s the moneymaker I’ll be honest. That’s our biggest, highest-dollar sale for events. So that’s super exciting to hear,” said Owner of The Bel Air Banquet Room Candice Shockley.

They say the U.S. sees a spike in engagements every three years or so but the pandemic caused a disruption in dating and engagements.

The company expects 2.5 million couples to get engaged next year.

“With proposals being more common now, since everything has gone on, we’re super excited to have a bunch of clients,” said Hudson.

