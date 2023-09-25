Cat found in car engine compartment during traffic stop

By Mary Culbertson/ KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON CO, Utah (KSL) — “It’s usually firefighters that rescue the cat,” said the owner of a cat, Gus.

Police said Gus was discovered by a deputy over the weekend in a strange place, even for a cat. Gus was hiding underneath the hood of his owner’s car during a traffic stop, luckily unharmed. The car had traveled approximately 38 miles from Cedar City to LaVerkin with Gus in tow. It wasn’t until the driver was stopped for minor traffic violations by Washington County Deputy Allen that Gus was found.

Deputy Allen was about to dismiss the driver when he heard a low meowing sound from underneath the hood near the engine. When Allen relayed what he heard to the driver, she said she had been missing a cat for a couple of days.

Allen located the gray fur of the cat in the front of the car peeking out of the grill. He crawled under the vehicle to reach under the engine compartment to free the feline. Gus fought at first against his effort to release him from the engine compartment, but eventually gave in. Gus was reunited with his owner safe and uninjured.

The family was very grateful for the assistance and to have their Gus back.

